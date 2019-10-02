SCDPS: Trooper fired shot during chase that ended in Colleton Co.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The South Carolina Department of Public Safety said a state trooper fired a shot during a chase that started in Beaufort County and ended in Colleton County on Tuesday night.
According to SCDPS, a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle disregard a traffic signal on U.S. 21 in Beaufort County. The trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle.
The driver did not stop, and a chase was started. At one point during the pursuit, the suspect lost control of the vehicle, coming to a stop.
The trooper approached the vehicle and during that time, according to SCDPS, he fired his weapon.
The vehicle again fled, and the trooper pursued into Colleton County on Green Pond Highway.
After entering Colleton County, another trooper joined the pursuit. While on Green Pond Highway, a trooper performed two P.I.T. maneuvers before successfully disabling the fleeing vehicle, according to SCPDS.
The suspect was captured while trying to flee on foot. EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the suspect for injuries, and the suspect refused medical treatment.
Neither the suspect nor the troopers were injured in the incident.
SLED is investigating the discharge of the trooper’s firearm per department-protocol. The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision as a result of the trooper conducting the P.I.T. maneuver.
The trooper who discharged his service weapon has been placed on administrative duty.
The suspect, Robert Lamont Wilson, 32, was arrested and charged by the SC Highway Patrol with Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Failure to Stop for Blue Light, Driving Under Suspension 3rd or Subsequent, Operating Uninsured, and Expired Vehicle License.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.