St. Joseph’s/Candler holding annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Joseph’s/Candler’s 17th annual SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 2 in Savannah.
The annual event raises money for the Mammography Fund to ensure that all women have access to mammography, even if they have no insurance and cannot afford it. Organizers say they work hard on this event every year because it’s a big contributor to the fund. Last year’s event alone raised more than $184,000.
St. Joseph’s/Candler says they want to make sure all women living in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry have a chance to fight against breast cancer, and the best thing they can do is get it diagnosed early.
Wednesday’s SmartWomen Luncheon & Expo is being held at the Savannah Convention Center. Tickets are sold out, but those wanting to learn more about receiving help through the Mammography Fund should call 912-819-7055.
