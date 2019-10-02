Tornado sirens coming soon to Beaufort County

The county applied for a hazard mitigation grant, and it will cover about two thirds of the $520,000 cost of “phase one” of 12 siren installations. Major Zeoli says they’ve already applied for “phase two” which costs over $450,000 and will add 15 more sirens, bringing the total to 27 sirens north and south of the Broad River. Comparatively, Chatham County has 62 tornado sirens.