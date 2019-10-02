Walking school bus encourages travel safety among students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Campus police at Haven Elementary launched the Safe Routes to School “Walking School Bus” in celebration of Georgia International Walk to School Day on Wednesday morning.
The walking school bus will accompany students in the neighborhood as they commute to and from school.
The idea simply encourages students who walk to school to use designated routes and travel together.
It also encourages students to stay healthy.
“These kids don’t get nearly enough physical activity," said Outreach Coordinator Chelsea Carter. "So we’re trying to encourage them since they can walk and it is a safer area- since they have that ability - go ahead and walk to school.”
Parents are being asked to encourage their children to use the routes at specific times.
Campus Police and other community partners will be on hand to promote the use of these Safe Routes.
