Wednesday: Another Afternoon Spent In The 90s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the 60s and lower 70s – a bit cooler than Tuesday morning. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
The forecast remains dry through the morning, as the temperature warms to near 90° at noon and peaks in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. An isolated shower or storm may pop-up up during the afternoon and evening.
The forecast gets even hotter through Thursday and Friday ahead of a cold front that slides through late Friday and Saturday. Showers and cooler temperatures are expected this weekend ahead of an even stronger cold front heading into the middle of next week.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.