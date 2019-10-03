Arrest warrants issued for former Board of Regents member for racketeering, criminal attempt to commit theft

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Arrest warrants for a former Board of Regents member for racketeering and criminal attempt to commit theft by taking were issued, according to officials.
Attorney General Chris Carr and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said warrants were issued for Clarence Dean Alford, a former member of the Board of Regents representing Georgia’s 4th Congressional District.
The warrants resulted from a joint investigation between the attorney general’s office and the GBI.
Alford resigned from the Board of Regents, which was effective immediately, officials said.
The Board of Regents is the body with the responsibility of overseeing the University System of Georgia.
"Acts of fraud and corruption have no place in Georgia’s state government,” Carr said. “Those who are trusted to be public servants must discharge their duties ethically and honestly, and when they do not, this office and our law enforcement partners will hold them accountable.”
Alford is alleged to have exploited a common industry practice referred to as “factoring,” according to the attorney general. Factoring is a financial transaction in which a business may sell its accounts receivable to a third party at a discount.
“This illustrates that fraud and corruption at any level will not be tolerated in Georgia,” said Vic Reynolds, GBI director, “GBI’s partnership with prosecutors and other law enforcement agencies is essential to continued public trust. Our agency is committed to holding violators accountable.”
The investigation is active and ongoing. The University System of Georgia and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also assisted in the investigation.
“Members of the Board of Regents must adhere to the highest ethical and moral standards,” Don Waters, Board of Regents chairman. “This is essential to ensuring the public’s trust, to fulfilling our duties and obligations to students and safeguarding the integrity of the University System of Georgia and its Board. The allegations brought against Dean Alford, who resigned from the Board today, are shocking and deeply upsetting. We will continue assisting law enforcement in any capacity necessary throughout the investigation.”
