2 arrested, crystal meth seized during separate CNT operations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are in custody for possession of crystal methamphetamine.
According to the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, agents arrested 26-year-old Victoria Ramey, of Savannah, on Wednesday. They say Ramey was taken into custody at a hotel on Gateway Boulevard where she was staying after being found in possession of crystal methamphetamine and items consistent with the use and distribution of controlled substances.
CNT says its investigation into Ramey began in August following a tip suggesting she sold methamphetamine. They say undercover CNT agents made several purchases from her at various hotels throughout the investigation.
Ramey was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine), and additional charges are pending.
In an unrelated investigation, CNT says they also arrested 33-year-old Dodge Roberson on Wednesday with the assistance of the Pooler Police Department. They say a search of Roberson and his vehicle resulted in the seizure of crystal methamphetamine, heroin, prescription medication and items consistent with the distribution of controlled substances. More than $1,400 was also seized along.
Roberson was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to distribute. He was also wanted for probation violation and additional charges are expected against him.
Both Ramey and Roberson are being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.
