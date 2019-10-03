Burton fire officials urging citizens to educate themselves ahead of Fire Prevention Week

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Fire Prevention Week starts on Oct. 6, but the Burton Fire District wants you to take precautions now.
The District has responded to three fires in the last two weeks. All three of them resulted in someone getting hurt. Two of those fires started in the kitchen.
Captain Dan Byrnes stresses that the number one cause of fire nationally, statewide, and locally, is cooking fires. He challenges people to time themselves when they go to the bathroom. It takes fire in a pan 30 seconds to double in size, and it only grows from there. If it takes you more than 30 seconds to use the restroom, he says hold it or stop cooking, because timing and preparations are key.
“It’s important for our residents to know that when you call 911, your fire services are on the way, and we are going to give it 100 percent, but until then, you were on your own, and the fire will double in size every 18 to 30 seconds,” Capt. Byrnes said. “An average time from ignition to fully engulfing a room in today’s fires are less than five minutes, so you are really racing against the clock, it’s important for our families to have those smoke alarms, sleep with those bedroom doors closed, discuss emergency escape plans with your children, realize windows are exits to, and exercise general fire safety in the house.”
Another important note: fire extinguishers should be hung and out in the open - not under a cabinet where it could be blocked during an emergency. They need to have proper safety ratings and be serviced every five years. He says even if the arrow is in the green, the chemicals inside may have gone bad. They also need to have the correct safety rating.
Capt. Byrnes big message is that next time you are in your kitchen, make sure your fire extinguisher has an ABC safety rating.
Related story:
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.