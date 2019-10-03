Burton fire officials urging citizens to educate themselves ahead of Fire Prevention Week

“It’s important for our residents to know that when you call 911, your fire services are on the way, and we are going to give it 100 percent, but until then, you were on your own, and the fire will double in size every 18 to 30 seconds,” Capt. Byrnes said. “An average time from ignition to fully engulfing a room in today’s fires are less than five minutes, so you are really racing against the clock, it’s important for our families to have those smoke alarms, sleep with those bedroom doors closed, discuss emergency escape plans with your children, realize windows are exits to, and exercise general fire safety in the house.”