Camden Co. releases Fight Safety Analysis for Spaceport Camden

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Exploring space versus seaside serenity. It’s an argument that’s been taking place on Georgia’s National Seashore.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners released the Flight Safety Analysis for Spaceport Camden that they say should put residents' fears at ease.
The idea of launching rockets in one of the most beautiful and untouched areas of the state, Cumberland Island, has launched thousands of complaints.
Charter fishers, homeowners, and others who enjoy the waterway say the project is an inconvenience and a threat to the environment.
A report prepared by the Aerospace Corporation shows that no one will have to evacuate the islands.
Camden County Spokesperson John Simpson says, "The analysis shows... We can have as many as 10 people at every inhabitable structure on Little Cumberland Island and Cumberland Island if we launch a Falcon 9 size rocket."
A final decision could come Dec. 16, and we could have launches in 2020.
