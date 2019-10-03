City of Savannah looking to fill infrastructure, development job openings

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With economic development booming in Savannah, the city says they need more people on their team.
City leaders say they need to fill a number of positions in their infrastructure and development department.
Heath Logan, the Chief of Infrastructure and Development Officer for the City of Savannah, says it takes a lot of people to keep up with the growth taking place throughout the city. The city currently needs equipment operators, pruning specialists, water and sewer operators, and several other positions.
On Thursday, there will be an open house where citizens can learn more about the open positions.
“There is a lot of development projects. There are small projects and large projects. This is an exciting time to be a part of the city of Savannah family," says Logan.
And, when you become part of the family, there are also benefits like retirement and health.
If you’d like to learn more about how to get a job with the city, the Infrastructure and Development Recruitment Open House will take place Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Savannah Civic Center. Even if you’ve never operated heavy machinery or know the first thing about how to prune a tree, the city says they will offer training to those who are serious about finding a job.
