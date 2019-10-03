Community cooperation still needed to curb rising violent crimes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we enter the last quarter of 2019, some crime numbers here in Savannah are standing out.
According to the latest stats from Savannah Police, there’s been a significant hike in the numbers of aggravated assaults with and without guns. The reason for the upward trend is not really known at this point, but what SPD leaders do know, is there are more aggravated assaults without guns than with so far this year.
Savannah Police Captain David Gay said investigators have also seen the aggravated assaults stem from conflicts between two people, or groups or gangs.
“People that are settling conflict through violence; they’re seeking violence as a way to settle scores. Some of this is involving groups or gangs. Some of it is not," Capt. Gay said.
Looking at the latest numbers from SPD, aggravated assaults with guns are up to 245 cases compared to 182 this time last year. The numbers of aggravated assaults without guns are even higher, with 364 cases this year compared to 233 this time last year.
Gay said it’s not only vigilante justice contributing to the violent crime spike.
“Domestic violence; we’re definitely seeing an increase in that as well. I know the county is also seeing an increase. We can’t necessarily attribute that to one thing or another. One possibility is an increased awareness about domestic violence, and there’s a possibility that we’re seeing increased reporting," Gay said.
When it comes to bringing these numbers down to finish the year and into the future, police say it will take more help from the public.
“The public knows, especially in certain parts of the city more than others, who’s involved in crime and what kind of activity they’re involved in, and the more specific information we have helps drive our decision-making and allows us to expend that time and energy where it has the most benefit," Gay said.
The captain also pointed out that Savannah isn’t the only city seeing increases in crime - that the issues here are shared with cities across the country.
For more information on Savannah PD’s yearly crime statistics, please click here.
