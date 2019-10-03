Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 10-3-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure continues into Friday morning. A cold front will slowly push through late Friday into Saturday. Cooler air builds in with northeast winds bringing in a chance for showers. A second cold front moves through late Monday into Tuesday. Much cooler air arrives by Wednesday.
Today will be mostly sunny with 10% chance for a shower, highs 88-97. The record high is 96.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows 67-73.
Friday will be partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, highs 88-97. The record high s 95.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for a shower, highs in the upper 79s.
The topics are pretty quiet right now with only one area to watch. Showers and storms south of Cuba is moving towards the Yucatan Peninsula. There is a 20% chance for tropical development once it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico.
