Good News: Teepee ready for a long Braves playoff run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - John Henderson’s hair is ready for a Braves playoff run. So is the place he hopes to lay his head for the next four weeks.
"Ever since 1991, every year the Braves made the playoffs, we have erected the teepee and live in it,” Henderson said.
Savannah's temporary epicenter for postseason excitement is back out in front of Coach's Corner, catching the attention of Braves fans passing below and staying up above.
"We did it last year and we really had a great time. The Braves had a really short playoff run, but I remember the game that they won. It was crazy. We had about 23 people up here and it was really crazy,” Braves fan Lawrence Bennett said.
The teepee will be manned 24/7 for as long as the Braves are in the playoffs, with someone sleeping there every night. Most of the time, Lawrence Bennett, who started his stay Thursday morning.
"Well, my wife’s really happy about it, but she knows we’re trying to raise money for a good cause,” Bennett said.
What started as a way to show support for the team is now a way to offer support for women battling breast cancer. Coach’s has partnered with Turn It Pink and will use the teepee to raise money for the organization.
"It’s making awareness for mastectomy reconstruction, so it’s a little different this time than all of the fundraisers that are going toward breast cancer. This is going to make women aware of what they can do after they have the surgery,” Henderson said.
“We’ll have a donation bucket here, and we want to raise as much money as we can. We’d love for people to come up, take a tour or stay and watch a game, but we want people to open their hearts and their wallet,” Bennett said.
The teepee sleepovers helped raise more than $10,000 for several different charities last year when the Braves played only four playoff games. This year everyone involved hopes both numbers are much higher.
"It’s amazing, what a season they’ve had, and everyone’s looking forward to going past the first round, the second round, and to the World Series,” Henderson said.
“Hopefully, we’re going to be here until the 30th, and that’s Game 7 of the World Series,” Bennett said.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.