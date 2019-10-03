Josh Reddick, wife welcome twins

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - World Series winner, Effingham County native and now a father of twins.
Josh Reddick and his wife welcomed Maverick Joshua and Ryder Blaze Reddick into the world on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
The major league baseball player is famous locally for giving back to his community. Now, he has two little ones to raise with his love for The Ham.
Reddick and the Houston Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays in the first game of the American League Division Series on Friday night. The Astros finished the regular season with an MLB-best 107 wins.
