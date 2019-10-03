Josh Reddick, wife welcome twins

View this post on Instagram

I’m a dad! Maverick Joshua Reddick- 6 pounds 19 1/4 inches. Ryder Blaze Reddick 5 pounds 10 ounces and 19 inches! I can’t believe it! My ❤️ is so full! They now share an Oct 2nd birthday with their big cousin Hunter! Ryder was having some trouble breathing in the real world so he had to go to NICU right after birth and spend the night. He’s doing better today and got his oxygen mask taken off but he still needs to be monitored there for at least another 24 hours. We can’t wait to be officially together as our family of 4!