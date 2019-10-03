Latest leak sealed on Golden Ray vessel

The Golden Ray remains in the St. Simons Sound where it overturned in early September. (Source: WTOC)
October 3, 2019 at 6:16 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 6:17 AM

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Salvage workers in the Saint Simons Sound are removing tens of thousands of gallons of fuel every day from the capsized Golden Ray vessel.

In the latest update, 136,000-gallons have been pumped out so far.

Officials say the source of an oil discharge on Monday has now been found and capped off. Oil spilled into the water, causing the Coastal Health District to issue a swimming advisory on Jekyll and St. Simons islands.

And on land, crews continue their efforts to clean the oil that has reached the marsh grass and vegetation. Just Wednesday, the Unified Command says they cleaned a mile and a half of shoreline.

If you’re out along these shores, officials say do not touch oil or attempt to rescue oiled birds or wildlife. They should instead report any sightings of oil to (800) 424-8802 and report any oiled wildlife to (800) 261-0980.

