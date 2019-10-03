One year from deadline, officials urge SC residents to get REAL ID now

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The deadline for all South Carolina travelers to get their read ID is officially under one year away
Beginning October 2020, you will not be able to board a plane, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation with a standard license. The new ID card puts South Carolina in compliance with the REAL ID Act, a 2005 federal law enacted for extra security following the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
It won’t be needed to drive, vote or access benefits - such as Social Security - in South Carolina.
If you have a valid U.S. passport, military ID or another form of federal identification that's accepted to pass airport security, you may still use it instead of changing to a REAL ID.
But South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles Executive Director Kevin Shwedo is advising residents to transition to the new ID now, rather than later.
"We’ve reached a critical point in our implementation of REAL ID as a state,” Shwedo said. “Unless you have a valid US Passport or military ID, now is the time to purchase your REAL ID at scdmvonline.com or in one of our branches to avoid long lines or future disruptions in your travel plans. To think that lines won’t reach four-to-six hours in South Carolina is a myth, and we’re urging you to prove us wrong by preparing now.”
Nearly one million South Carolina residents have already gotten their REAL ID, however, close to 3.5 million have yet to make the switch, according to the SCDMV.
Also, a national survey by the U.S. Travel Association found that although 87 percent of American adults say they have a state-issued driver’s license, only 43 percent are aware of this October 2020 deadline.
Starting this month, the SCDMV will mail notifications to 500,000 people who may be able to purchase their REAL ID license online in the next six months.
Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning to make the switch:
- A REAL ID will cost you $25 and is available at your nearest DMV office.
- You must have proof of identity, which means a birth certificate or passport. You must also have two proofs of address, like your current ID or a utility bill, proof of social security number and proof of all legal name changes.
- Some may be able to purchase a REAL ID online if your required documents are already on file with the DMV. To check if you’re eligible, you can go to the DMV’s website and click "Real I-D Document Check.”
Once you get your hands on a new REAL ID, it will be valid for up to eight years.
