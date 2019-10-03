Prosecutor: Ex-officer guilty of `fatal mistake’ in shooting

WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — A prosecutor says a jury should convict a former police officer of voluntary manslaughter for a “fatal mistake” in which he shot a fleeing, unarmed man who “did not deserve to die.”
The trial of Zechariah Presley ended Thursday afternoon with a closing argument by prosecutor Rocky Bridges.
Presley was working as a Kingsland police officer when he shot Tony Green eight times in after a June 2018 traffic stop in Camden County. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation concluded Green was running away when the officer opened fire.
Defense attorney Adrienne Browning criticized investigators for second-guessing Presley’s split-second decision to shoot a man he perceived as a deadly threat.
Presley testified Wednesday that he feared for his life after a struggle in which Green grabbed for his Taser and gunbelt.