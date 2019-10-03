RBC Heritage Classic Foundation announces new chairman

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage Classic Foundation has announced a new chairman.
The Heritage Classic Foundation announced Cary Corbitt will serve as this year's chairman.
According to the foundation, Corbitt joined Sea Pines Resort back in 1978 as an assistant golf professional. He was named an advisory member of the Heritage Classic Foundation ten years later.
For the past six years, the foundation says he has been vice president of sports and operations for Sea Pines.
The 52nd annual RBC Heritage will take place April 13 through the 19 at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.