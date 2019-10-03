Richmond Hill voters to decide on tax options in November

“We have a mantra around here - infrastructure before development. A lot of people think that's just a slogan, but it's real. We are really endeavoring to make sure we've got things in place before the development, before the new traffic, and before residents move here," Mayor Russ Carpenter, City of Richmond Hill. "Should the voters pass, it gives us another tool in the toolbox to go into areas like on exit 87 on I-95 and revitalize some of the more blighted areas or areas we want to improve. We can attract development, pay for infrastructure and help developers revitalize that."