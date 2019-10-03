Richmond Hill voters to decide on tax options in November

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents living in Richmond Hill will soon be able to decide if the city should adopt a tax allocation district.
What that would do is allow the city to help leverage future property value increases to build needed infrastructure or revitalize some areas.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter said the passing of the tax allocation district (TAD), will not raise people’s property taxes. He said they have been talking about this for a little over a year now, and with the city thriving, this is will be the first-time residents will be able to vote on a tax allocation district.
Mayor Carpenter said it’s important the city has this tax allocation district because it will ultimately allow the growth and infrastructure to pay for itself. He says they strongly believe in infrastructure before development.
“We have a mantra around here - infrastructure before development. A lot of people think that's just a slogan, but it's real. We are really endeavoring to make sure we've got things in place before the development, before the new traffic, and before residents move here," Mayor Russ Carpenter, City of Richmond Hill. "Should the voters pass, it gives us another tool in the toolbox to go into areas like on exit 87 on I-95 and revitalize some of the more blighted areas or areas we want to improve. We can attract development, pay for infrastructure and help developers revitalize that."
The tax allocation district referendum will be on the Nov. 5 ballot.
