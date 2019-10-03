Rincon PD working to locate entering auto suspects

RINCON, Ga. (WTOC) - The Rincon Police Department has arrested one entering auto suspect and is currently looking for another.
Police believe John Thomas Gonsalves (JT) and John Christopher Paulson (JP) are connected with breaking into vehicles in neighborhoods up and down Ft. Howard Road. Police have arrested Paulson, but Gonsalves is still on the lose.
If you know of his whereabouts, call police at 912.826.5200.
The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.