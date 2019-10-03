Savannah man charged in girlfriend’s death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was indicted for murder in Savannah.
The indictment states Dwight Brewington is charged with malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and aggravated assault.
According to the indictment, Brewington is accused of stabbing and killing Kimberly Donegan on Aug. 22. The indictment states Brewington dumped Donegan's body in the woods off Skidaway Road.
Savannah Police Department detectives say Brewington was the victim’s boyfriend.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.