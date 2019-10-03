Thieves steal urn with human ashes from unlocked car in Chatham Co.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department says thieves stole an urn with human ashes out of a vehicle last week.
The department posted to its Facebook page to share things that were stolen from unlocked vehicles last week in the county.
Here are things that were stolen from unlocked vehicles in Chatham County from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1:
- Four firearms, extended magazine and ammunition
- $1,400 in checks
- More than $1,000 in cash
- 2 wallets
- 2 Bluetooth headphones
- 1 purse
- 1 vape pen
- 1 phone
- 1 Copper Fit sleeve
- 1 urn
Two unlocked vehicles were also stolen.
