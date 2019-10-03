Thursday: Near-record heat through the end of the work-week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s partly cloudy and mild this morning, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute.
The forecast remains dry before noon as the temperature warms to near 90° at 12 p.m. Temps peak in the low to mid-90s between 2 and 4 p.m. under plenty of sunshine. An isolated thundershower is possible this afternoon, but most are forecast to remain dry.
Temperatures cool back into the 80s by sunset and 70s through the evening; bottoming-out in the 60s and lower 70s Friday morning ahead of near-record heat Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Scattered showers and cooler temperatures are in the forecast Saturday, followed by a generally cooler and cloudier outlook into next week as another cold front approaches.
Have a great day,
Cutter
