Topping-off ceremony for new standalone children’s facility at Memorial Health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A major milestone was completed Thursday for the Dwaine & Cynthia Willett Children’s Hospital in Savannah.
Memorial Health has had a children’s hospital in the main building since the 90s. But this will be the first time that they have a standalone facility dedicated not only to the children in our community but also to the region that they serve.
"Last year alone, the Willett Children's Hospital served pediatric patients from more than 106 Georgia and South Carolina counties. Over 70,000 children received care right here on our campus."
A campus that's growing with this $65 million addition.
Thursday's symbolic step moving toward a November 2020 completion date included the signing of a beam by those invested in seeing this project through.
"It's our sincere hope that this beam will bring hope to many children and their families, as well as guidance to our team of healthcare professionals and physicians who work so hard to help our little patients,” Memorial Health CEO Shayne George said.
WTOC spoke with the physician-in-chief of Willett Children's Hospital to see what the new facility will do to help Memorial Health stand out in the region.
"It's going to be a dramatic difference. There are some specialties that we offer, from pediatric neurosurgery, pediatric neonatology, PICU, all of those things and to be able to house them all in one area, in one building, is just a really big difference-maker for us,” Dr. Brad Buckler said.
In addition to the pediatric-focused treatments and medical offerings, hospital leadership says they’ll be able to focus even more on the patient experience.
