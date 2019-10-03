Town of Yemassee increases voting population by around 150 people

“We’re very excited. A lot of people are very eager to take part in, you know, the first town election. You know, in the past, a lot of people had come up and they thought that they were in Yemassee because their mail comes from Yemassee, and a lot of people don’t realize that Yemassee 29945 zip code, it actually spans four counties, and now they actually get to take part in the political process. They have a voice, and I think a lot of them are very excited, so we’re eager and excited to see what the turnout is.”