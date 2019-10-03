Yoga, charity walk and picnics in Forsyth Park this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Get ready for a big weekend in Forsyth Park. We have a charity walk, yoga, and a picnic unlike any other.
Grab your mat bright and early Saturday morning for Yoga in the Park! This event is part of the Publix Savannah Women's Half & 5k, celebrating exactly six months until race day. There is a $15 suggested donation with 100 percent of proceeds going to Girls on the Run of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry.
Dancing Dogs Yoga will lead the class starting at 8 a.m. Make sure you bring water!
After yoga, join the Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society for the 14th annual Buddy Walk! This event raises awareness and funds for programs that benefit people with down syndrome and their families. The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society reaches families in eight counties throughout the greater Savannah and Lowcountry area.
The walk begins at 10 a.m. You can register online now.
Also, this weekend, the Savannah Waterfront Association's 36th annual Oktoberfest on River Street! Enjoy live music, stein races, keg rolling races, and of course, the wiener dog races! There will be a variety of German cuisine and beer, plus plenty of fun games. They will also have a Kid Zone for the little ones. Oktoberfest runs from Friday to Sunday.
Last but certainly not least, join WTOC and your Savannah Philharmonic on Sunday for Picnic in the Park!
This year's theme is "Color Your World with Music." There will be performances from local groups - like the Savannah Arts Academy Orchestra, The Savannah High School Band and the 3rd I-D Band - starting at 3 p.m.
Then at 7 p.m., the Savannah Philharmonic will take the stage for a performance you don’t want to miss.
You can claim your spot and begin setting up as early as 8 a.m. Sunday morning in Forsyth Park.
