Dancing with the Statesboro Stars raises over $210k for a good cause

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night in Statesboro for a very worthy cause.
The 2019 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars raised more than $210,000 for the Safe Haven Domestic Violence Shelter on Thursday night.
Thirteen couples spent months rehearsing and holding fundraisers to help the shelter, which serves victims in Bulloch and surrounding counties.
Shelter leaders say the money helps them serve victims with temporary lodging and more. But the annual event also opens doors and makes the community aware of the shelter and the problem of domestic violence.
"This event has become a really fun way to educate the public about a topic that's not easy to talk about,” PR Director Kim Billings said.
The judges’ winners were Jenny Maddi and Jamal Wright and the top fundraisers were Ashley Mills and Joseph Powell.
