Deals being offered Oct. 4 for National Taco Day

Tijuana Flats - Hold on to your hot sauce because Tijuana Flats is celebrating National Taco Day for three full days. Starting Oct. 4, head to any Tijuana Flats location to enjoy two tacos, chips and a drink for just $5.99 all day, each day Friday – Sunday. Tacos are served made-to-order with guests’ choice of toppings and protein, while fish or steak tacos are $1 extra. Throughout the weekend, this delicious deal can be paired with a Mexican beer, in place of a drink, for just $2 more.