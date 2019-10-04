Friday: One more round of summer-time heat!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s mild and humid this morning, with temperatures in the low to mid-70s across the Metro; cooler inland. Patchy fog is possible through the morning commute, but no big delays are expected.
A mostly sunny sky is in the forecast today.
Temperatures warm to near 90° at noon and peak in the mid and upper 90s in the afternoon. Humidity may make it feel like it’s hotter than 100° in several spots this afternoon. It’ll be mostly dry, with just the slightest chance of an afternoon shower.
The forecast becomes coolers and wetter Saturday as a cold front drifts through. Scattered, day-time, showers are likely with high temperatures in the 80s.
Another, perhaps stronger, cold front slides through next week.
Have a wonderful weekend,
Cutter
