Jenkins runs away from Islands, picks up key region win

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Damozzio Harris scored two third quarter touchdowns and the Warrior defense shut out Islands after halftime as Jenkins got the inside track to the Region 3-AAA title.
Jenkins improved to 4-0 in region play with a 20-7 win over Islands Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.
The Sharks, playing with the weight of GHSA sanctions the school is currently appealing, led 7-6 at halftime. James Shellman IV tossed one up and connected with Tre Brown in the endzone to give Islands the lead with 11 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Jenkins is now 5-1 on the year, and atop the Region 3-AAA standings. Islands falls to 5-1 on the year, and 3-1 in region play.
