Man facing multiple charges after firing at deputies during Effingham standoff

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is in custody after a standoff Friday morning in Effingham County.
According to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 100 block of Cornelia Court just after 2 a.m. for a welfare check. As they attempted to make contact with the subject, shots were fired through the door and deputies returned fire. They say the suspect, Karl Jarlbrink, barricaded himself inside his home.
Deputies immediately moved area residents out of harms way and the Special Response Team was called to the scene to assist.
The Sheriff’s Office says non-lethal gas was deployed for several hours in an attempt to bring Jarlbrink out of the home. Finally, after non-lethal rounds were fired, Jarlbrink was removed from the home and taken into custody.
Deputies say Jarlbrink is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, aggravated assault and reckless conduct, and more charges could be pending against him.
