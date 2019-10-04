Man wanted for double shooting on Greenwood Street in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in a double shooting Thursday night.
According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 2100 block of Greenwood Street around 11 p.m. and found a 29-year-old female and a 33-year-old male with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Detectives say they were able to quickly identify 33-year-old Timothy Terran Manigo, the husband of the female victim, as the suspect. He is described as a black male, standing 6’4” and weighing around 150 pounds. He is known to frequent the 2500 block of New York Avenue.
There was a heavy police presence overnight in the 2500 block of New York Avenue near Maryland Avenue. Police say that scene is related to this double shooting investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at (912) 651-6728 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.
