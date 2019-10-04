Non-profit organization opens newest sober living home in SC, honors West Columbia man

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Jimmy Watford's son Taylor died from an accidental drug overdose in December 2018.
After Taylor passed away, Watford promised his family would do whatever they could to honor their son.
"He was a great young man,” Jimmy said. “We miss him."
Taylor battled substance use disorder, but even with his own struggles, he always took the time to help others.
"Taylor had a servant's heart," Jimmy said. "We were proud of him when he was alive, but he has no idea just how proud we truly are."
Jimmy started the Taylor Watford Foundation. You can find more information on their efforts by clicking or tapping here.
This summer, Oxford House -- a non-profit organization with 74 self-run, self-funded homes for people in recovery for substance use disorder -- began searching for a location to open up a new home.
"When they were looking for a house to buy, they did not know that's where Taylor lived," Jimmy said.
The Watfords lived at that home for a few years with Taylor. They had just moved out earlier in the summer.
Oxford House gives those in recovery a chance to live in a drug-free environment where they are held accountable. According to Oxford House officials, they have 74 homes across 19 communities in South Carolina. They have 524 beds for people in recovery in the state. In the 2018-19 fiscal year, 1,457 people live in a South Carolina Oxford House.
On Thursday, the organization began putting the finishing touches on their newest house.
Troy Piper is in long term recovery. He moved to an Oxford House after spending time in prison and battling substance use disorder. "It's hard to connect with people when they lose a son or daughter. When you've been put in that position yourself you can feel what this man is going through," he said.
Piper lost his daughter to a heroin overdose and a son to a car accident. He'll be leading the new house where the Watfords used to live. It is called Oxford House Taylor Made.
"Everybody that comes here will have a tie to Taylor. They'll be Taylor Made and come out in full recovery," Piper said.
Jimmy said they will always have a special connection to the home and those who are on the road to recovery living there.
"I think they will forever be a part of our family," he said.
For more information on Oxford House, click or tap here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.