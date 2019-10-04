Pedestrian struck by 2 vehicles, killed in Glynn County

GLYNN CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Glynn County Police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Friday morning.
Police say it happened around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Altama Avenue and Altama Connector on the southbound side.
The pedestrian, identified as Catherine Berrie, was struck by a vehicle coming off of Glynn Marsh Drive and heading south on Altama Avenue. She was then struck by another vehicle that was traveling south on Altama Avenue.
Berrie was pronounced dead at the scene.
Both vehicles remained on scene upon the arrival of investigators.
The incident remains under investigation.
