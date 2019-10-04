Investigation leads police to home on New York Avenue in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - There was a heavy police presence overnight on Savannah’s Eastside.
Savannah Police confirm that an investigation led them to a home in the 2500 block of New York Avenue near Maryland Avenue. They say it is related to a prior investigation.
Police had the road blocked off for a few hours, but it has since reopened. They are currently wrapping up their investigation in that area, but say the investigation is ongoing.
Check back for updates as we work to learn more.
