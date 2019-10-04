Rain and cooler weather this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve already tied a record high of 95 degrees the Savannah Hilton Head Int’l Airport at 2pm with several cities near US Hwy 1 approaching 100 degrees.
If you’re heading out to a high school football game all you need is bleacher seat/cushion so you don’t burn your legs on the benches! Kick off temperatures will be around 85° and fourth quarter temps near 80°.
A cold front is on its way and will be moving in from the north into the Carolinas and eventually into Savannah early to late morning bringing scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. There’s a greater chance of storms south of I-16 as temperatures warm in the afternoon.
Temps will be noticeably cooler as high pressure builds behind the passing front, resulting in highs only peaking in the low/mid 80s across the viewing area. A few showers and or isolated thunderstorm could linger into the evening.
Sunday: A weak coastal trough could form along the Southeast coast, bringing a few showers and/or thunderstorms during the day. Greatest rain chances should occur along the coast. Temps rebound a little from Saturday into the middle 80s.
A second cold front approaches on Monday from the west bringing another chance of rain storms late in the afternoon into the evening and possibly overnight into Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s and by Wednesday in the low 80s even upper 70s along the coast.
The tropics are relatively quiet with just two areas to watch in the Gulf of Mexico and in the middle of the Atlantic, both with low to little chance of development in the next 5 days.
