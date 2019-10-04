Test results come back negative after complaint of formaldehyde in Lowcountry classroom

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County Schools launched an investigation after a person claiming to be a parent said there was formaldehyde in mobile classrooms at River Ridge Academy.
Friday, the school district released their test results. They came back negative.
It all started when a parent emailed the district last week, saying she detected formaldehyde with a home air quality test kit. Now, the school district says those claims have been proven to be false, but they had to be safe.
One week after the Beaufort County School District launched the investigation, the private air quality control company returned the results and denied any traces of formaldehyde being found in the air. The classrooms - which have been evacuated since Monday - are located behind the school, and house eight classes of students ranging from 4th grade to Montessori kids.
The children that use the classrooms were moved into art and music rooms, but now that the district has confirmation that they are safe, students will return on Monday. Some even took their supplies back Friday afternoon.
The principal of the school says they had to do the testing to be safe.
The classrooms have been installed since 2017, and will be replaced by a permanent wing if the bond referendum gets passed on Nov. 5.
