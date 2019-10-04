5th annual Bra Project kicks off in the Lowcountry

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and a project underway in the Lowcountry is once again supporting local patients and survivors.
"The 5th Annual Bra Project" kicked off Thursday night at Pinnacle Plastic Surgery in Bluffton, with the unveiling of nine custom-designed bras.
The bras - designed by students from Hilton Head, May River and Bluffton high schools - are now going on a display tour throughout the Lowcountry to collect votes for the favorite as well as collect donations.
“The Bra Project” tour dates will be announced soon. Locations include:
- Tanger 1 Outlets (1256 Fording Island Road, Bluffton, SC)
- Breast Health Center Bluffton (75 Baylor Dr Ste 100, Bluffton, SC)
- Pinnacle Plastic Surgery (7 Mallet Way, Bluffton, SC)
- Thibault Gallery (815 Bay St, Beaufort, SC)
Money raised will go to DragonBoat Beaufort, a non-profit started by a group of cancer survivors who were inspired by "Awaken the Dragon.” A documentary shown at the 2012 Beaufort International Film Festival.
The goal of the organization is to assist cancer patients who live, work or receive treatment in the Lowcountry.
