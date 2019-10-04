3 wanted for questioning after burglary at Beauty Mecca in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police need the community’s help to identify three individuals for questioning in relation to a burglary investigation.
Police say on Sept. 17 at 10:19 p.m., a window at Beauty Mecca on W. Montgomery Cross Road was shattered. Surveillance video captured two suspects leaning through the window and taking multiple items before leaving.
Officials say one of the suspects is believed to be a black female, and the gender of the second suspect is unknown. One of them wore a burgundy shirt with the word “Pink” across the front, and a towel over her head. The other wore a white hat and a black bandanna covering their mouth.
Detectives are also working to identify a black male for questioning. He wore a shirt with the word “Champion” across the front, and dark pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 912.351.3403.
