West Bay Street improvements continue, fines against contractor build

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Improvements to West Bay Street - which include widening the stretch between East and West Lathrop avenues - were supposed to be done back in July, but construction is still happening in that area.
Changes are evident, with new sidewalks, a median, and turn lanes in place, but construction materials, orange barrels and heavy duty equipment are also still there. However, according to the GDOT, the agreement between the contractor and the Georgia Department of Transportation says the work was supposed to be done July 21.
GDOT tells WTOC because the project isn’t finished, the contractor is being fined every day that goes by after that deadline nearly $1,200 a day. A GDOT spokesperson says curb and gutter work still needs to be finished, along with an intersection re-alignment, a final layer of asphalt, and permanent striping.
GDOT said when asked, the contractor told them the project will be finished in a month.
Whatever happens, business owners like Joseph Ho say the project can’t be finished soon enough. When the work started, he saw a 50 percent decrease in business at his shop, Nancy’s Seafood, which sits off West Bay Street. He’s still down about 30 percent his usual business, and says the work being done in front of his store makes it difficult for people to come in.
“We want to get back to normal. Hopefully, they are making things convenient for everybody and the traffic. The traffic was really bad during the rush hour, but hopefully when they open up, everything go back to smooth and good," Ho said.
WTOC reached out to the general contractor over the project, but we weren’t able to talk with anyone to find out when the project will be completed.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.