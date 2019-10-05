Pumpkin patch brings fall spirit to Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) -The weather may be slow-moving for fall, but it is indeed here. The Richmond Hill Garden Club helped people get into the mood at the pumpkin patch on Saturday.
Hundreds of kids and families packed J.F. Gregory park for face painting, food, and dancing. Kids were also able to pick out their own pumpkins.
The pumpkin patch was started to help the garden club raise money for scholarships for seniors at Richmond Hill High School.
“I love looking at the little kids having fun," said Sandy Workman with the pumpkin patch. "That’s what makes it fun for me and I mean you can look around and see these games and the people having the most fun are people age 5 and less, so it’s really cute and you see the little tiny ones that are just barely walking, walking around and picking up their own little tiny pumpkins I mean it doesn’t get any cuter than that.”
The pumpkin patch is also one of the only fundraisers the club does all year. Workman says they are always looking for people to join the club as well.
