Pumpkin patch brings fall spirit to Richmond Hill

“I love looking at the little kids having fun," said Sandy Workman with the pumpkin patch. "That’s what makes it fun for me and I mean you can look around and see these games and the people having the most fun are people age 5 and less, so it’s really cute and you see the little tiny ones that are just barely walking, walking around and picking up their own little tiny pumpkins I mean it doesn’t get any cuter than that.”