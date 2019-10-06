Lowcountry residents feast on shrimp at Beaufort festival

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort Shrimp Festival was in full swing on Saturday. With it, entertainment and attractions from all over the city and country.
Hundreds of people came to the event to see the sights, taste the food, and interact with the characters that come with the Shrimp Fest.
“I just wanted to be out here with my family doing the best thing I could do,” said Rebecca Hallinan, an employee of Madison’s.
The shrimp festival also has clear ties to pop culture
“Pretty much everything in the film is Lowcountry, South Carolina," said Paul Dengler, a Forrest Gump impersonator. "So I’m here to help them celebrate that by being Forrest at the Shrimp Festival.”
The festival is not just food. The day was kicked off with some exercise before all getting into some of the scrumptious dishes.
“We started this morning with a great 5k race, the Run, Forrest Run 5k," said Blakely Williams, the Beaufort Chamber Director. "It’s the same route Forrest took in his movie!”
The event will wrap up on Sunday, with lots of shrimp on the menu.
