Police make arrest in Yamacraw Village shooting death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police and the U.S. Marshals have arrested a suspect in connection to an August homicide in Yamacraw Village.
Savannah Police responded to calls for a shooting in the neighborhood around 9:15 p.m. on August 29th. Officers found 32-year-old Travis Eady suffering from gunshot wounds. Eady was taken to a hospital where he later died.
An investigation led detectives to identify 23-year-old Juadan Walker as a suspect. Officers located Walker and arrested him in the Frazier Homes area on Sunday.
Walker has been charged with murder. He remains in the Chatham County Detention Center until further notice.
