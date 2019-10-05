Spotty Sunday showers

Overnight, a few spotty showers linger as temperatures fall to the mid 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day, but we will see less coverage of rain compared to Saturday. Highs top out in the lower to mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze of 10 miles per hour. The weather looks like it will cooperate for Picnic in the Park at Forsyth Park Sunday afternoon and evening! There is a chance for spotty showers, but not enough to stop everyone from having a good time.