Spotty Sunday showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -
Overnight, a few spotty showers linger as temperatures fall to the mid 60s inland and lower 70s along the coast. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day, but we will see less coverage of rain compared to Saturday. Highs top out in the lower to mid 80s with a northeasterly breeze of 10 miles per hour. The weather looks like it will cooperate for Picnic in the Park at Forsyth Park Sunday afternoon and evening! There is a chance for spotty showers, but not enough to stop everyone from having a good time.
Isolated showers and a thunderstorm or two are possible Monday afternoon, mainly along the coast. Followed by another front moving in on Tuesday. Morning temperatures will start out in the 60s for the second half of the work week with highs in the lower 80s.
Tropics:
A non-tropical low pressure system will develop off the Mid-Atlantic coast this week, but only has a 20% chance of developing into a tropical or sub-tropical cyclone. It will move north and not bring impacts to the Southeast.
Further west, a different non-tropical low pressure system will likely develop this week between Bermuda and the Azores. This has a 50% chance of developing within the next 5 days. This will not impact the Southeastern United States.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.