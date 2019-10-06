Thousands fill Forsyth for Picnic in the Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah residents have packed Forsyth Park to the brim for the annual Picnic in the Park celebration.
A year of planning goes into making the annual event happen. Fans started coming to the park as early as 6 a.m. on Sunday morning to pick out spots for the days events.
Performances from groups all over Savannah took the stage at Forsyth Park, including bands and choirs from local schools, as well as the Savannah Philharmonic.
Director Terri O’Neill says that Picnic in the Park is the second-largest outdoor event in Savannah, just behind St. Patrick’s Day. The event attracts over 20,000 attendees annually, and supports performing arts in the Savannah area.
“Today is all about camaraderie," said O’Neill. "It’s about the community, it’s about coming together as one to find this very special place. We love it. And what makes Savannah special is the people in the city. And for us, giving the gift of music to bring us all together to highlight our students who participate in orchestra labs is very important to us, my personal favorite is being involved with the 3rd ID.”
