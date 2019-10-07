Consider This: Go Pink!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fall colors are starting to come out, though in our part of the country we’re not seeing the colors of leaves changing, we’re seeing pink.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. A month set aside to focus on finding a cure, but more importantly, focusing on early detection.
Consider this: the best defense against breast cancer is early detection. In fact, the survival rate in cases where the cancer is detected early is 98 percent. And that’s where organizations like Susan G. Komen Coastal Georgia, the St. Joseph/Candler Mary Telfair Mammography fund and Memorial Health’s Go Pink campaign come in.
Just last week, the St. Joseph/Candler Health System held its annual Smart Women’s Luncheon and Expo. A tremendous event that over the years has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars which in turn allows thousands of women access to mammograms, even if they don’t have insurance or can’t afford it.
That too is the mission of the Susan G. Komen of Coastal Georgia. Over the past several years, thanks to people giving to the Big Wig campaign during this month or to the Race for the Cure in the spring, thousands of screenings have been given to women who otherwise couldn’t get one.
I was a Big Wig six years ago and this year, WTOC has Ken Griner is leading our effort to not only raise money but also awareness.
That means, thanks to the efforts of everyone who Goes Pink by sharing their stories and encouraging routine examinations, potentially hundreds of our loved ones, friends and neighbors’ lives are saved each year.
That’s why I was a big wig and now it is your turn. Learn about breast cancer and then do something about it. Get screened yourself and encourage others you love to do so as well. And if you can, give to any of the charities fighting the fight against this devastating disease.
