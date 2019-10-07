Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 10-7-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A cold front will settle over the area into Tuesday morning. High pressure returns Wednesday through Friday with cooler temps and drier weather. Another cold front moves in Saturday night.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms. Rain may be briefly heavy. Highs 82-87.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with 20% chance for showers, lows 67-72.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 82-88.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with a 10% chance for rain, highs in the low to mid 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
The tropics are relatively quiet right now with two areas of interest. A non tropical low pressure between Bermuda and the Azores has a 50% chance for tropical or subtropical development in the next 5 days.
The second area is between the Bahamas and Bermuda. The area of showers and storms will move to the northwest and interact with a cold front. There is a 30% chance for subtropical development in the next 5 days.
