Deputies investigate after suspicious package sent to Bluffton apartment complex

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Westbury Park Apartments residents can expect a heavy law enforcement presence as the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responds to a call for a suspicious package.
Deputies met with a tenant that received a package that they felt was suspicious. The Sheriff’s Office Explosives Ordinance Unit is working to identify the contents of the package.
Drivers and residents are asked to avoid the area.
Stay with WTOC as we work to bring updates to this story.
