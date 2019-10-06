Monday: Comfortable temperatures, coastal showers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Tides: 2.6' 10:02PM | 7.7' 3:33AM | 2.5' 10:09AM
A few spotty showers are possible after midnight through sunrise with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 60s inland and closer to 70s near the coast Monday morning. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs in the mid 80s.
Another front moves in on Tuesday as well as an additional chance for showers and thunderstorms, mainly along the coast. Cooler mornings follow the front with widespread 60s likely Wednesday morning.
Tropics:
A non-tropical low pressure system could develop in between the Mid-Atlantic coastline and Bermuda. This system has a 30% chance of developing into a subtropics cyclone within the next 5 days.
Further west, a different non-tropical low pressure system will likely develop this week between Bermuda and the Azores. This has a 50% chance of developing within the next 5 days. This will not impact the Southeastern United States.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
