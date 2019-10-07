Monday: Scattered Downpours, Lingering Humidity

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a mostly cloudy sky, temperatures are in the upper 60s and lower 70s through 8 a.m. It feels quite muggy outside.
Isolated showers are rolling in from the ocean this morning. A few wet roads are likely through the morning commute. Patchy fog is also possible. But, neither of these weather factors should significantly delay your commute.
The temperature warms to near 80° at noon and peaks in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. There is a greater chance of rain late in the morning, through the afternoon. A few storms may produce heavy rain and lightning. But, a drier trend is forecast by the evening commute with only isolated rain late in the day. You can see where it’s raining at any time, and be alerted to rain approaching your area, with the WTOC Weather App.
A few more downpours are possible Tuesday, with a similar temperature trend.
The forecast clears out and becomes much drier as a cooler air-mass filters in. Wednesday through Friday should be gorgeous.
Have a great Monday,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.