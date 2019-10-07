Monday: Scattered Downpours, Lingering Humidity

The temperature warms to near 80° at noon and peaks in the low to mid-80s between 2 and 4 p.m. There is a greater chance of rain late in the morning, through the afternoon. A few storms may produce heavy rain and lightning. But, a drier trend is forecast by the evening commute with only isolated rain late in the day. You can see where it’s raining at any time, and be alerted to rain approaching your area, with the WTOC Weather App.